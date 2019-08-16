Funeral services for Jessie Carol Cummings, 80, of Leesville, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville with Rev. Van Lowe and Rev. Joe Call officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Forest Cemetery in Leesville, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 17, from 5:00 – 9:00 P.M. in the funeral home.
Jessie was born on September 3, 1938 in Leesville, Louisiana to her parents, Jesse & Essie Allbritton Phillips. She passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 in the The Woodlands Health Care Center in Leesville.
She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Jesse is preceded in death by her first husband A.J Brister and second husband Jack Cummings, three brothers and 2 sisters.
Left to cherish her memory is her children; John Brister of Leesville, LA., Carolyn Cummings (Travis) of Burkeville, TX., David Brister (Pam) of Leesville, LA., Darla Caples (Jeff) of Burkeville, TX., A. J. Brister, Jr. of Burkeville, TX., Jack Travis Cummings II of Leesville, LA., step-children; Ann White of Crossett, AR., Terry Cummings of Leesville, LA., sister; Donna Austin of Leesville, LA., grandchildren; John Marcus Cummings, Jessica Moore, John Travis Cumming II, Jonathan Eric Newman, Christopher David Newman, Jennifer Gayle Ercoli, Kayla Brister, Ashley Styron, Blaine Brister and 14 great-grandchildren.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the Cummings Family at www.labbymemorial.com.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Aug. 16 to Aug. 24, 2019