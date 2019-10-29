Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Edward Evans. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Memorial services for Joe Edward Evans, 83, of Anacoco, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in the Good Hope Baptist Church in Anacoco with Bro. J.D Haymon, Bro. Delmon Haymon, Bro. Tinker Hillman and Bro. Michael Goins officiating.

Visitation will be held Wednesday October 30, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. until service time in the church.

Joe was a native of West Virginia. He traveled all over the world, especially as his children were stationed around the world in the military. Joe served his country honorably in the United States Army. He has worn many hats in his lifetime. He owned his own lawn care business in South Carolina. He also worked as a Firefighter and for the Dole Pineapple Company while living in Hawaii. He loved to fish and for a time worked as a Shark Fisherman. For the last 19 years he has been a resident of Anacoco, and a member of the Good Hope Baptist Church.

Joe is preceded in death by his Son; Joe Evans Jr., and One Sister; Martha Collins.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 47 years, Alice Marie Evans of Anacoco, children; Alice Ann Schemett, Laura Smith, Kenneth Long Sr. all of Beaufort, S.C. Bobbi Evans Blansit of Ft. Walton Beach, FL., Tommy Joe Evans of Rincon, GA. 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and a host of good friends.

The family would like to ask that in Lieu of Flowers, you make a donation to St. Jude Hospital in memory of Joe.

