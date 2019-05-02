Graveside services for John Luther Williams, 77, of Leesville, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 3, 2019 in the Cooper Cemetery in Leesville with Rev. Edgar Evans officiating, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 2, from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. in the funeral home.
John, the son of Vincent Noble & Lindy Estelle Russel Williams, was born on April 21, 1942, in Florence, Arizona. He passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at his residence in Leesville.
He liked classic cars and racing cars. The oilfield and his family was his life.
John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill and James Williams.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 56 years: Patricia Williams of Leesville, LA; son, Danny Williams of Leesville, LA; daughter, Sharon Green (Terry) of Leesville, LA; brother, Robert Williams of Borger, TX; grandchildren Justin Green (Lindsey), Allie Green and a host of nieces and nephews
Words of comfort may be expressed to the Williams Family at www.labbymemorial.com.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader from May 2 to May 9, 2019