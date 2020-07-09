Joyce Dowden

A Homegoing Celebration of the life of Joyce "Sugar" (Beebe) Dowden will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Walnut Hill United Pentecostal Church in the Slagle Community.

Interment will follow at the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, also in the Slagle Community.

Her family will receive friends and visitors from 6:00-9:00 PM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 and from 10:00 AM until the time of services on Friday.

Services will be officiated by Pastor Tony Warren and Reverends Dale Mortensen and Ben Pollock.



Joyce was born on August 11, 1934 in Sharp, LA to Henry and Iva Beebe.

The little lady-affectionately called "Sugar" by family and special friends-answered the Lord's call to "come Home" at her residence in Slagle, LA on the morning of July 6, 2020. She had spent much of the night praying and singing praises to her Lord Jesus.



Sugar loved many people in her life, but topping them all were: Jesus Christ, her late husband, "Mac" Dowden, her children, and her grandchildren.

She was a faithful member of the Walnut Hill United Pentecostal Church for over 50 years. Many will recall her tenure as song leader and that she would lead in the traditional "old-fashioned" style. Her renditions of "Jesus Is Coming Soon" and "He Wrote My Name" are most memorable.

She also enjoyed potting & planting flowers, and she was quite a green thumb in her younger years. Her very favorite bloom was the Bougainvillea.

Space will not permit them all, but some warm family memories held by her kids and grandkids include: Sugar's insistence on making the chicken and dressing and having a picnic ham for every Thanksgiving and Christmas, purple hull pea shelling & the big green bowl, searching CenLA swamps for Mayhaws and Sugar's jelly made from those Mayhaws.

Her beautiful, twinkling blue eyes and feisty grin will be greatly missed.



Sugar was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Malcolm "Mac" Dowden; daughter, Cindy Twitero; parents, Henry and Iva Beebe; brothers, R.K., Harlis and Huey Beebe; and parents-in-law, Leon and Euna Dowden.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Cheryl Dowden Pollock of Slagle, LA; son, Malcolm "Macky" Dowden II (wife, Rebecca) of Slagle, LA; grandsons, Jonathon Twitero of Newport News, VA, Ben Pollock (wife, Tandi) of Broken Bow, OK, Jeremy Pollock of Leesville, LA and Alex Hebert of Baton Rouge, LA; granddaughters, Holly Mathieu (husband, Andre) of Chesapeake, VA, Brooke Hebert of Covington, LA and Madison Hebert of Slagle, LA; great-grandsons, Elijah Baker and Theodore Mathieu of Chesapeake, VA, Zack, Judah and Levi Pollock of Broken Bow, OK and Waylon and Noah Pollock of Slagle, LA; and great-granddaughter, Adelynn Mathieu of Chesapeake, VA.

Sugar is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and special friends.

Rest well, Sugar. You're home now.



