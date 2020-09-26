Karin Kotowicz Williams was born December 20, 1950 in Steindorf, Germany and passed away September 24, 2020 at the age of 69. In 1988, she opened Quality Trophies in Leesville and provided trophies and plaques for many local events. Later, she moved the business to DeRidder. Karin had a green thumb and enjoyed tending her plants. Her other hobbies were solving crossword puzzles, crocheting, and knitting. Karin spoke fluent German and liked to watch German television shows. She would spend hours watching cooking shows on television and reading recipe books.

Karin was preceded in death by her parents, Bogdan Kotowicz and Gertrud Schmidt Kotowicz and brothers, Bogdan and Bodo Kotowicz.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, James "Jimmy" Bodo Kotowicz and wife Tammy of Waskom, TX; Peter Ernst Langbein and wife Jesslyn of DeRidder, LA; Terry Williams and wife Nancy of Leesville, LA; and Joseph Williams and wife Kristy of Huntsville, TX,

sisters, Marge Cline and Elizabeth "Betty"Lemons,

grandchildren, Tyler, Kayla, Britney, Matthew, Jennifer, John Morris, Aurora, Lillian, Charlie, Abby Kate, Chandler, Kaelyn, Dalton, and Shyann,

and a host of extended family.

Karin's family will plan a memorial service for a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store