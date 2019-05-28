Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Taylor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

By God's grace and mercy, missionary Linda Kay Taylor passed away in her sleep during the early morning hours of Monday, May 27, 2019 at her home in Kisatchie, LA. She was 79 years young, full of life, joy, and happiness. She loved her family and had a youthful exuberance which shown forth in her work as a P.E. Teacher at Leesville High School and as a missionary for Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF). She graduated with a masters plus 30 from NSU, was the softball coach, cheerleader and pep-squad sponsor at LHS.

Her parents were W.B. and Lucille Moore of Springhill, LA. Her husband was W.H. Taylor, Jr. of Kisatchie, LA. He was her real life "John Wayne" and preceded her in death by 30 years. She never remarried and always said "Once you've had the best, forget the rest." No one could compare to the love of her life.

Her children are Jeff Taylor, Julie Taylor, Jeaniene Taylor, and Jill Zimmer of Provencal, Shreveport, Kisatchie, and Bossier City, LA respectively. Her brother is Lanny Moore of Springhill, LA. Grandchildren are: Matthew Mantiply, Madison Mantiply, Harlei Rains, Isaiah Zimmer, and Bella Zimmer. Great Grandchildren are Jace and Wes Rains.

The thing her children loved most about her is she didn't resign herself to a rocking chair after retirement. She devoted her life to presenting the Gospel of Jesus Christ to young children as the Director of CEF for West Central Louisiana. Only God knows for sure how many children accepted Christ as their Savior through her missionary efforts at vacation bible schools, Good News Clubs, backyard bible clubs, and many other after school programs. May the Holy Spirit continue His work through the seeds that have been planted.

Revelation 22:20 He who testifies to these things says, "Yes, I am coming soon." Amen. Come, Lord Jesus.

Funeral services for Linda Kay Taylor will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the Kisatchie Baptist Church with Rev's Wade Akins, Trevor Brown, and Doug Chance officiating. Burial will follow in the Kisatchie Cemetery under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville.

Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5:00 PM until service time on Saturday in the Church.

