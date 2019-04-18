Lance Nelson Monk "Pepaw" arrived in Heaven, on the wings of a snow-white dove, April 17th 2019.
Born October, 13 1923 in Jena, LA to parents William Baxter Monk and Lena Nelson Monk.
US Marine Veteran of WWII (1942-1946) Technical Sergeant, and Captain in the Korean War (1950-1952 US Army)
Pepaw loved to sing, talk history, and tell stories. He conquered life with vivaciousness, grace, and a smile. He always left you feeling his unconditional love. This gentle, loving, caring, and wonderful man has left a permanent mark, etched on all our hearts.
He was preceded in death by parents Baxter and Lena Monk, Sister Emma Jean, loving wife of 53 years Delenith Monk.
He is survived by Companion and wife Verna Martin, Daughters, Ginger Kay and husband Gregory Baecker, Molly Jo and husband Bill McComas.
Grandchildren Amber Kay and wife Melissa Baecker, Barbi Jo and husband Josh Smith, and Lance Kirby.
Great Grandchildren: Gauge Nelson and Layla Kay Kirby, (BB Blueberry) Jett Carter Smith (arrival soon)
Along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Those serving as Pallbearers will be: Chuck Brenaman, Milton Mitchell, Mike Mitchell, Heath West, Sonny West, Justin Dollar.
Honorary Pallbearer- Earl Mitchell
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 2:00PM in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leesville. Burial will follow in the Prewitt's Chapel Cemetery in Hornbeck.
Visitation will be held from 1:00PM until service time Friday in the Funeral Home.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the Monk Family at www.labbymemorial.com.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2019