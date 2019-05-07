Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lannis Martin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Lannis Gail Martin will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Pine Grove Baptist Church with Reverends Jerry Twyman and Tully Burns officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service.

Visitation times for the family and friends of Ms. Martin will be held at Pine Grove Baptist Church from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7th and again on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Lannis was the daughter of Melvin P. Martin and Bonnie Bolton Martin, she was born July 13, 1958, in Leesville, Louisiana.

She was a longtime member of Pine Grove Baptist Church where she served on the cemetery committee for many years. She was a dedicated member of her community. Over the years, Lannis, was a volunteer firefighter of the Alco substation as well as a voting commissioner for ward 6. She retired from Vernon Parish School Board after 33 years, where she was a paraprofessional and drove a SPED bus for Leesville Junior High School. After retirement, most days, you could find her doing what she loved, out in her garden, tending to her animals, or canning vegetables and making jelly.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Sherwin Martin.

She is survived by two aunts, Gladys Stearn of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and Audie Radford of Alexandria; uncle, Johnny Bolton of Simpson; two brothers, Darnell Martin (Theresia) of Slagle, twin, Dannis Martin (Susan) of Simpson; sister, Natalie Brown (Lyndal) of Leesville; nieces and nephews, Mike Martin (Rachel), Misti Martin, Jarrod Martin (Whitney), Kortni Hensen (Mathew), Kevin Martin, Kade Stephens (Amy); great nieces and nephews, Aiden Martin, Abby Martin, Mylee Martin, Celise Hensen, Anderson Hensen; best friend, Wanda Despino and son Zach Despino and countless friends!

Pallbearers will be Kade Stephens, Michael "Mike" Martin, Jarrod Martin, Kevin Martin, Fabian Martin, Zach Despino, and Aiden Martin. Honorary pallbearers will be Vernell Hillman, Johnny Bolton, and Brian Rachal.

Published in Leesville Daily Leader from May 7 to May 14, 2019

