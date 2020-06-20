A funeral service for Leon Monroe Reeves will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Jeane's Funeral Service, 100 E. Union St. Leesville, LA 71446. Burial will take place in Mobile, Alabama in the Mobile Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Monday, June 29th at 2:30 p.m.
Mr. Reeves was born March 22, 1947 in Brewton, AL and passed away June 18, 2020 in DeRidder, LA at the age of 73. He was a loving dad, a great uncle, and a wonderful grandfather to eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He attended Living Hope in Saraland, Alabama; Pastor Charles Shearer. He gave his life to the Lord and was baptized on December 7, 2014. Leon loved to ride his bike and would ride all over town for several hours a day. He did that until he moved into the nursing home. He also loved to sit in McDonalds, drink coffee, and talk to people until he rode his bike home. Leon loved animals, especially cats. When he was a teen, he loved to dance and would go every Saturday night. He served a short time in the military where he was also the chef for his fellow soldiers in the mess hall. He was quiet but very tender-hearted. In his later years, Leon cared for a disabled friend until he passed away. After being in the Marines, he was a cook in a many famous restaurants.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert Monroe Reeves and Margie Lee Inez Teal Griffin and sister, Barbara Ann Permenter.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Daron Reeves and Shannon Reeves and wife Raven all of Leesville, LA,
daughters, Crystal Rexrode and husband Shannon of Ragley, LA and Lillian Modine Snyder Booe,
brothers, Curtis Reeves and wife Donna of Daphne, AL and Clifford Reeves of Alabama,
sister, Christine Bates of Theodore, AL,
grandchildren, Kaleb Reeves, Kaitlyn Reeves, Joshua Reeves, Rebecca Benson, Ray Reinhart, Bethany McClarin, Jennifer Reinhart, and Brianna Nicole Matthews,
great grandchildren, Ashierel, Jessica, and Aramis Reinhart; Melody and Alice Benson; and Alisia, Elijah, Caleb, and Gabriel Knox,
and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Words of comfort for the family of Mr. Reeves may be posted at www.jeanesfs.com.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader on Jun. 20, 2020.