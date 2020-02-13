Guest Book View Sign Service Information Labby Memorial Funeral Home - Leesville 601 South Fourth Street Leesville , LA 71446 (337)-238-1358 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Labby Memorial Funeral Home - Leesville 601 South Fourth Street Leesville , LA 71446 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Labby Memorial Funeral Home - Leesville 601 South Fourth Street Leesville , LA 71446 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Lewis Faircloth, 85, of Anacoco, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leesville with Rev. Louis Magee & Rev. James Kay officiating. Burial will follow in the Beech Grove Cemetery in Anacoco.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 from 5:00 P.M until 8:00 P.M. in the funeral home.

Lewis was born on January 28, 1935 in Anacoco, LA to his parents, Arthur & Rena Harvey Faircloth. He passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Alexandria.

Lewis was retired from the Louisiana State Highway-Engineering Department in 1987 after 23 year of service. After retirement from the Highway Department he went on to work for Woodward-Clyde Engineering, ABMB Engineering of Baton Rouge and Myers & Associates of Sulphur where he worked in the development of Cypress Bend on Toledo Bend before final retirement at the age of 72. He was a graduate of Anacoco High School in 1954.

He was a Loving Husband, Father and The Best PawPaw.

Lewis is preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Leon Faircloth, George Faircloth, Malcolm Faircloth, sisters; Opal Faircloth and Margarett Craft.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 50 years Sandra Faircloth of Anacoco, LA., son; Tim Faircloth (Mike Meeks) of Castle Rock, CO., daughter; Cyndi Wilbanks (Sam) of DeRidder, LA., sister; Lorine "Cookie" Kelly, grandchildren; Braden Faircloth, Kade Faircloth, Maison Wilbanks, Neely Wilbanks and a host of nieces and nephews.

Those honor to serve as pallbearers are Kenneth Kelly, Keith Kelly, Carlton "Corky" Faircloth, Edward "Cotton" Bryant, Bradley Craft, James Phillips, honorary pallbearers are Braden Faircloth, Kade Faircloth.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Louisiana Baptist Children Home or .

Words of comfort may be expressed to the Faircloth Family at

