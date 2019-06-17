Guest Book View Sign Service Information Labby Memorial Funeral Home - Leesville 601 South Fourth Street Leesville , LA 71446 (337)-238-1358 Send Flowers Obituary

Liang (Junjumras) Lee was born on March 4, 1947 in Kasung, Thailand to parents Tum and Lun Junjumras. On June 2, 1966, she married USAF sergeant Billy Joe Lee in Bangkok, Thailand. During their 53 years of marriage, she and her husband lived in many places but settled permanently in Anacoco, LA in 1987. Mrs. Lee went to be with her Lord on June 14, 2019 at the age of 72. She is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Lert Lee; and her sister, Lom (Tim) Yamashiro.

Left to honor Mrs. Lee's memory are her husband, Billy Joe Lee; children, Lieb Lee, Allen (and April) Lee and Elizabeth Lee; grandson, Sebastian Lee; granddaughters Isabelle Lee and Evelyn Lee; mother-in-law, Rachel Lee; and several other significant relatives.

Known by her loved ones for her delicious eggrolls and fried rice, Mrs. Lee relished in cooking for her family, friends and childrens' friends. She took pleasure in taking care of her many small dogs; tending to her flower garden; and watching the news, nature shows and cowboy movies. She also liked to sew and crochet. Most of all, she enjoyed being a housewife, mother and grandmother.

Visitation for Mrs. Lee took place yesterday at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville, LA. Funeral services for Mrs. Lee will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church at 265 Bradley Rd 5 N, Hermitage, AR 71647 with Pastor Gene Boyette officiating under the direction of Frazer's Funeral Home. Her burial will take place immediately afterwards at Gravel Ridge Cemetery.

The Lee family appreciates the kind words, prayers, food, love and support from family and friends during this difficult time.

