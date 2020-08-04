Funeral services for Lillian Faye Haymon Littleton will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in the Cooper Baptist Church Life Center with Reverends Edgar Evans and Jason Nolde officiating. Burial will follow in Canaan Cemetery under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. Please follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Faye was born August 4, 1934 in Leesville, LA and passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Byrd Hospital at the age of 85 years, 11 months, and 29 days. She was a lifelong resident of the Pickering /Vernon Parish area and graduated from Evans High School. Faye retired after working as a cook for the Vernon Parish School System, and also retired from Morgan-Lindsey's. She was a member of Canaan Baptist Church and was actively involved with Cooper Baptist Church where she greatly enjoyed her Ladies' Sunday School Class. She liked to cook on Wednesday nights with the ladies at the church. She also enjoyed spending time at Pioneer Days at Fort Polk Rifle Range and actively participated in Heritage Days held on Fort Polk. Being present at her grandchildren's and great grandchildren's activities was something she loved to do. She dearly loved her family and was a MawMaw to everyone.

Faye was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Littleton; son, John Gary Littleton; and grandson, John Eric Littleton.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Tammy Littleton of Leesville, LA; Rickie and Zena Littleton of Sulphur, LA; and Jeff and Heather Littleton of Leesville, LA,

daughter-in-law, Cathy Littleton of Pickering, LA,

sister, Idell Hunter of Anacoco, LA,

brother, Hubert Haymon of Youngsville, LA,

grandchildren, Stacy Watson, Jody Littleton, Jason Littleton, Kim Thornton, Larryn Littleton, Kelly Peek, Lyssa Jeane, John Leighton Littleton, Toni Smith, and Sean Smith,

twenty-one great grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Jody Littleton, Jason Littleton, Josh Peek, Kevin Jeane, Tony Watson, John Leighton Littleton, Sean Smith and Justin Thornton. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael, Jacob, Gunner, Joshua, William, Lawton, Jaxson, Easton, and Wesley.

The family of Faye Littleton would like to express their appreciation to each of you for the sympathy and love shown at this difficult time. Your presence is a comfort and your continued prayers and support are welcome.



