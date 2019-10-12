Memorial services for Linda Debra Schuster, 60, of Leesville, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville.
Linda was born on August 16, 1959 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania to her parents, David and Carol Ann Eckert. She passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her home in Pitkin.
Her influence was spread through actions and not words. Those smart enough to see her know her, work with her or simply be in her presence became better people for it. Her sacrifice of self, came as a reflex and not as a decision to be deliberated once decided she was strong, steadfast and absolute in her resolve. A truly powerful woman loved by all for reasons, personable to each individual and admired by all.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband; Phillip Schuster of Pitkin, LA., mother; Carol Bender and step-father; William Bender of Pottsville, PA., sons; Jason Schuster (Amanda) of Lafayette, LA., Micheal Schuster (Christina) of Wheeling, WV., David Schuster (Jennifer) of Rosepine, LA., brothers; William Bender of Clair PA., Robert Eckert of Philadelphia, PA., David Eckert of Pottsville, PA., sisters; Michelle Eckert of Corbon, PA., Irene Campbell of Frackville, PA.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader on Oct. 12, 2019