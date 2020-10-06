L.J. Bass, Sr., 90, of Rosepine, LA, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 7 from 5-8pm at Chaddick Funeral Home and Thursday, October 8 from 11am until time of service at Gravel Hill Baptist Church. Funeral service will be Thursday, October 8 at 2pm at Gravel Hill Baptist Church. Interment will be at Drakes Fork Cemetery. Rev. Buddy Freeman and Rev. Arlen Smith will officiate.
L.J. "Papa" is survived by his wife of 59 years, Erma Bass; son, L.J. Bass, Jr. & Sylvia Perez; daughters, Maud Bass and Earlene Ward & Sherman; daughter/granddaughter, Dustina Fulks & Clay; grandchildren, Tasha Gilcrease & Nathan, Misty Rachal & Melvin, Ashlie Strother & Robert, Stacey Lane Anding & Cody, Charlie Bass, Brody Dauzat & McKenna Loftin, Emily O'Neal & Cody; one sister Dorothy White; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He spent his time loving his family and our Lord. He was the best husband, daddy, uncle, cousin, brother, and most importantly, Papa. He was known as Papa to many people. Papa was a kind, caring, selfless, and Godly man. Papa was retired civil service and had a love for fishing like no other.
L.J. is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie & Maudie Bass; sisters, Bea Watkins, Lavera Woods, and LaVerne St. John; and brother, J.T. Bass.
