Funeral services for Louis Lyle Lafoe, 85, of Leesville will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, July 1, 2019 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leesville. Burial will follow in the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home.

Louis was born on October 7, 1933 to Harold & Pearl Gray Lafoe in Brownington, Vermont. He passed away on June 27, 2019 at his home in Leesville surrounded by his family.

Mr. Lafoe was retired from the United States Army. He proudly served during the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. He and his wife moved to Leesville in 1962 and owned several businesses in Leesville over the years, to include the Wampus Cat and Buddy's which they opened in 1970. They also owned a gas station, Rent-all business, LLL Construction, Clyde and Lou's Package, and Hazel's Lounge.

He was preceded in death by his parents; His Siblings: Vernal Lafoe, Leon Gage, Tommy Lafoe, Greta LaMonde, & Dorene Roberts; Two Great Grandsons: Justin Blaize and Taesen Guillory.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 64 years, Ruth A. Lafoe of Leesville; His Children: Harold Lafoe (Debra) of Anacoco, LA, Louis Lafoe, Jr. (Terri) of Cleveland, TN, Sheri Sinclair of Leesville, LA, LouAnn Sanders (Roger) of Hico, TX, Andrea Reibold (Roy) of Leesville, LA, and Bonnie Guillory of Leesville, LA; 17 Grandchildren, and a Host of Great Grandchildren, and One Great Great Grandchild; His longtime closest friend: A.J. Burch of Orange, Texas.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VFW Post 8852.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the Lafoe Family at www.labbymemorial.com. Published in Leesville Daily Leader from June 28 to July 4, 2019

