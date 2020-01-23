Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret LaCaze. View Sign Service Information Jeane's Funeral Service 100 E Union St Leesville , LA 71446 (337)-238-1700 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Margaret Ann Carr LaCaze will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Flactor Baptist Church with Reverends Huey Haymon and Greg Mortensen officiating. Burial will follow in the Hicks Pentecostal Church Cemetery under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. Visitation times for the family and friends of Mrs. LaCaze will be held at the church on Friday, January 24th from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Surrounded by family, Margaret Ann Carr LaCaze of Hicks (82), Louisiana went to heaven on January 22, 2020.

Margaret was born on January 25, 1937 to MaeDell Koozer and Dave Wells Carr. She married her sweetheart, Edmond "Junior" LaCaze and became a loving mother to her three children. She cherished spending time with all of her grandbabies and great-grandbabies. Margaret retired from Hicks High School in 1995 as a Title 1 Aide and was a member of Flactor Baptist Church. Her passion for gardening, cooking, sewing, and canning were just a few of the qualities that were admired by many.

Known as Mrs. Margaret to many, Mother to three children, and Mawmaw to all of her family, she leaves a legacy that will endure for many generations and will forever be cherished in the lives of her family. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Donnis LaCaze Poe and her husband, Paul D. Poe; son, Daniel LaCaze; daughter, Linda LaCaze Smith; six grandchildren: DeShae LaCaze Goins and her husband, Ross; Amy Poe Florendo and her husband, Cam; Courtney LaCaze McKee and her husband, Brandon; Jaclyn Poe Bailes and her husband, Richard; and Caleb LaCaze and his wife, Jessika; twelve great-grandchildren: Gabe Sumner and his wife, Colleen, Brooklynn Sumner; Addison Bailes; Stella Florendo; Heidi Bailes; Ross ("Deuce") Goins II; Coleman Florendo; Hayden Da'Nae Gordy; Brody McKee; Ruby Bailes; Max McKee; Cannon LaCaze, and Cutter LaCaze; and great-great grandson, Cade Sumner. She is also survived by her beloved caregiver, Tara Deason Humphrey, and her two sisters: Georgia McRae and her husband, Douglas McRae of Leesville; Belle Wilson and her husband, John of Leesville.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dave Carr and MaeDell Carr Pappas; husband, Edmond LaCaze, Jr.; her beloved grandson, Benjamin ("Ben") Smith; sisters Marie Ashfield, Ida Mae Simonelli, Ethel Sue Massey, Mary Sue Carr, and Freida Estelle Carr; brothers John R. Carr and David Carr.

Pallbearers will be Cam Florendo, Brandon McKee, Richard Bailes, Caleb LaCaze, Gabe Sumner, and Ross Goins. Honorary pallbearers are Ross "Deuce" Goins, Coleman Florendo, Brody and Max McKee, Cannon and Cutter LaCaze, and Cade Sumner.

The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Hospice of Leesville for their compassion.

Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Jan. 23 to Jan. 31, 2020

