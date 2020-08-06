Margie Jeane Bowen, 82, of Leesville, LA, passed away peacefully, after a stroke, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Ms. Bowen was born in Vernon Parish, LA, on February 4, 1938, daughter of Harold Jeane and Hazel Wingate Jeane. She was a member of Cooper Baptist Church in Leesville, LA, for many years and a Vernon Parish School system retiree. Forever caring, Margie, always crafty, found satisfaction in spending her time with her family cooking, sewing, gardening, and loved decorating for the holidays. She was especially fond of her time spent with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ms. Bowen was preceded in death by her father and mother, Harold Jeane and Hazel Wingate Jeane; brothers, Walter Jeane and Wayne Jeane; grandson, Jayme Bowen.

Margie is survived by a brother, Don Jeane; sisters, Peggy Firestine, Joyce Serhan (Joe), Lynda Garmen (Ike), Marsha Ivestor (Franklin); son, Joe Richard Rockefeller, and wife, Cynthia; daughter, Lisa Dutton; daughter, Cathey Bowen, and partner, Dawn; son, James Bowen, and wife, Jeri; four grandsons, Jared McDonald, Justin McDonald, Bryant Bowen, Nicholas Bowen; four granddaughters, Haley Stuart, Tayler Clarke, Kathryn Bowen, Kalley Bowen; and six great-grandchildren.

The family has entrusted Jeane's Funeral Service with the arrangements. A visitation is scheduled for August 8, 2020, at 10:00 am at Cooper Baptist Church Life Center followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Edgar Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Island Cemetery in Pickering. Please follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of one of Margie's favorite loves: Cooper Baptist Church Building Fund, 853 Cooper Church Rd., Leesville, LA, 71446



