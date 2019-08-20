Marshall "Butch" Kinchen, Jr., 69, of the Duncan's Creek Community in North Carolina died Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

He was the son of the late Marshall C. Kinchen, Sr., and Marie Hollis Kinchen. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Clay Curtis Kinchen. Butch was a former State Trooper in Louisiana, and was a caretaker at Lost Arrow Ranch in the Duncan's Creek community. He was well loved and will be missed by his many friends and family.

He is survived by his son, Scott Alexander Kinchen of Leesville, LA; his sisters, Ginger Young and husband Ross, of DeQuincy, LA, and Sherrye LeGleu and husband Alvin, of Thibodaux, LA; his 2 grandchildren, Ashlie Dunn and husband Corey, and Mitchell Aaron Kinchen; his daughter-in-law, Alicia Kinchen of LaCamp, LA; and his cherished friends, Mike and Jackie Price of the Duncan's Creek Community and many other North Carolina and Louisiana family and friends.

No formal services will be held.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, PO Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043.

Washburn & Dorsey Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.