Funeral services for Mary Jean Y'Barbo will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Crystal Springs Baptist Church with Reverends Edgar Evans and Richard Partridge officiating. Burial will follow in the Mitchell Cemetery under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. A visitation time for the family and friends of Mrs. Y'Barbo will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17th at Crystal Springs Baptist Church and will continue until the time of service on Friday.

Mrs. Y'Barbo was born on November 7, 1936, and passed away on April 16, 2019, at the age of 82. She was a native of Anacoco, LA and lived in Leesville. Mrs. Y'Barbo worked as an oiler, waitress, cook, and sitter. She enjoyed playing bingo, reading the Leesville Leader, Icees, drinking Coke, eating ice cream, playing dominoes, and watching her grandkids play. Mrs. Y'Barbo was a friend to many and will be dearly missed by a large host of family including sisters, daughters and sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. There will not be a day that passes where she will not be thought of and missed.

Mrs. Ybarbo was preceded in death by her parents, Justice and Retha Corley; sons, James Cleveland Curtis and Richard Dean Lariviere; granddaughter, Bridgette Sepulvado; sister, Reba Lofton; and brother, Larry Corley.

Left to cherish their memories of her are her daughters, Partricia Sepulvado and husband Donald of Zwolle, LA; Shelia Ivey of Leesville, LA; and Terry Treon and husband Michael of Leesville, LA

sisters, Joyce Partridge, Shirley Hostetler, and Geneva Bailey

grandchildren, Donald and Heather Sepulvado, Melissa Sepulvado, Debra and Brandon Willis, Amanda and Mark Willis, Tammy Cryer, Jonathan McDuffie, and Barbara Ivey

eighteen great grandchildren, and a host of extended family.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan McDuffie, Mark Willis, Wayne Partridge, Donald Sepulvado Jr., Billy Jack Weekly, and Christopher Robertson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Willis, Richard Code Sepulvado, James Allen Cox, Tyler Cryer, Robert Partridge, Braden Willis, Maddox Willis, Jordan Jackson, Harry Corley, and Cletus Corley.

