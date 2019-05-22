Guest Book View Sign Service Information Labby Memorial Funeral Home - Leesville 601 South Fourth Street Leesville , LA 71446 (337)-238-1358 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Yvonne Brown Moore was born on June 15, 1926 in Anacoco, LA to Robert Elmer and Mamie Alice Prewitt Brown. She passed into the arms of Jesus her Savior on May 21, 2019 in Many, LA. Services celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, May, 23, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church in Hornbeck, LA with Rev. Jack Bell officiating. Burial will follow at Prewitt's Chapel Cemetery. Services under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville, La.

Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. at the church.

Yvonne, as she was known to her family and friends, married John Henry Moore on December 02, 1944 in Victoria, Texas. He served in the United States Army and they spent the early years of their marriage at his postings in Georgia, Texas, Arkansas, Germany and Japan. He retired from the military at Fort Polk, Louisiana and they made their home in Hornbeck until poor health caused them to change their residence to the Sabine Retirement and Rehabilitation Center in Many, Louisiana. In addition to her role as a military wife and mother to a daughter and a son.

Yvonne also held a variety of jobs during her lifetime including earning an Associate Degree in Dental Hygiene from Baylor University. She retired from her civil service career as an oral hygienist at Fort Polk to care for her three grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 70 years; her sisters: Avis Koonce and Janella Rowe; her brother: J.W. Brown.

She is survived by her daughter: Wanda Rougeau; her son: Robert Moore and wife Jody; her granddaughters: Stacy Moore, Kelly Moore and Marybeth Moore and her sister Joycelyn Barnes.

The family would like to thank the staff of Sabine Retirement and Rehabilitation Center for the kind and loving care given to John and Yvonne in their final years.

In Lieu of flowers the family requests that any memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Hornbeck, LA

"Eternal rest grant unto her, Oh Lord, and may eternal light shine upon her."

Words of comfort may be expressed to the Moore Family at Mary Yvonne Brown Moore was born on June 15, 1926 in Anacoco, LA to Robert Elmer and Mamie Alice Prewitt Brown. She passed into the arms of Jesus her Savior on May 21, 2019 in Many, LA. Services celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, May, 23, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church in Hornbeck, LA with Rev. Jack Bell officiating. Burial will follow at Prewitt's Chapel Cemetery. Services under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville, La.Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. at the church.Yvonne, as she was known to her family and friends, married John Henry Moore on December 02, 1944 in Victoria, Texas. He served in the United States Army and they spent the early years of their marriage at his postings in Georgia, Texas, Arkansas, Germany and Japan. He retired from the military at Fort Polk, Louisiana and they made their home in Hornbeck until poor health caused them to change their residence to the Sabine Retirement and Rehabilitation Center in Many, Louisiana. In addition to her role as a military wife and mother to a daughter and a son.Yvonne also held a variety of jobs during her lifetime including earning an Associate Degree in Dental Hygiene from Baylor University. She retired from her civil service career as an oral hygienist at Fort Polk to care for her three grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 70 years; her sisters: Avis Koonce and Janella Rowe; her brother: J.W. Brown.She is survived by her daughter: Wanda Rougeau; her son: Robert Moore and wife Jody; her granddaughters: Stacy Moore, Kelly Moore and Marybeth Moore and her sister Joycelyn Barnes.The family would like to thank the staff of Sabine Retirement and Rehabilitation Center for the kind and loving care given to John and Yvonne in their final years.In Lieu of flowers the family requests that any memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Hornbeck, LA"Eternal rest grant unto her, Oh Lord, and may eternal light shine upon her."Words of comfort may be expressed to the Moore Family at www.labbymemorial.com. Published in Leesville Daily Leader from May 22 to May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Leesville Daily Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close