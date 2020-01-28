Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Sigler. View Sign Service Information Jeane's Funeral Service 100 E Union St Leesville , LA 71446 (337)-238-1700 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Mary Helen Keener Sigler will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Big Hammock Baptist Church in Hineston, Louisiana with Reverends Benji Rhame, Joe Wellman, James Kressman, and Bill Earl officiating. Burial will follow in Cooper Cemetery under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. Visitation will be held at Big Hammock Baptist Church beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27th and will continue until the time of service on Wednesday.

Mary was born June 19, 1937 in Atlanta, Georgia and passed away January 25, 2020 in Sulphur, LA at the age of 82. She was a 1955 graduate of Leesville High School and graduated from technical college with a degree in nursing. Mary's gift was to care for people, and she did this for many years working in various hospitals and nursing homes including Cabrini Hospital, Fair Oaks Nursing Home, Country Haven Nursing Home, Anne Mae Matthew Nursing Home, and Naomi Heights Nursing Home. After retiring from nursing, Mary continued serving others as a caregiver. She had a special heart for children and served as a CASA advocate. It was her heart's desire to provide care for children that are transitioning from foster care to live on their own. Mary taught English as a second language and had three students go on to become American citizens. Mary's giving spirit led her to volunteer with Helping Hands Ministry for many years until her illness prevented it. She also enjoyed sewing, crochet, gardening, reading, and studying God's word. Her fondest memories included seeing her children grow up and start families of their own. She lived her life in a way that instilled love and caring to everyone around her.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Meldris Glen Sigler; father, Charles Malcolm Keener Jr.; mother, Mary Helen Wade O'Banion; step father, Elbert O'Banion; sons, Bobby Sigler and Terry Sigler; daughter, Brenda Sigler; brothers Barry Keener and Charles Keener; sister, Linda Graalun; grandchildren, Anglea Kay Sigler, Melissa Sigler, and Chasity Sigler; and great-great grandson Gavin Sigler.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Tommy Sigler and wife MaLissa of LaCamp, LA; Douglas Sigler and wife Karen of Pineville, LA; Allen Sigler and wife Sadie of Singer, LA; Carl Sigler and wife Joyce of DeQuincy, LA; and Ricky Litsey and wife Peggy of Gulf Port, MS,

daughters, Latricia Merchant and husband Dempsey of Leander, LA; Dianne Long and husband Regan of Hazel Green, AL; Tammy Breaux and husband John of Sulphur, LA; Angela Sigler of LaCamp, LA; Cindy Davenport and husband Ronnie of Grenada, MS; and April Wellman and husband Michael of LaCamp, LA,

stepmother, Francis Keener of Powder Springs, GA

brothers, Charles "Charlie" Keener III and wife Dot of Douglasville, GA and Peter Keener of El Paso, TX,

sister, Barbara Bray of Lake Conroe, TX,

