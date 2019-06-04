Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melba Maddox. View Sign Service Information Jeane's Funeral Service 100 E Union St Leesville , LA 71446 (337)-238-1700 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Melba Mae Maddox will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Flactor Baptist Church with Reverends Huey Haymon and Joe Wellman officiating. Burial will follow in the Flactor Cemetery under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. Visitation times for the family and friends of Mrs. Maddox will be held at the church on Tuesday, June 4th from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Melba was born on August 2, 1933, in Stille, LA and passed away in her home in Hicks on June 2, 2019, at the age of 85 years and 10 months. She lived in the Hicks community all of her life and worked in the cafeteria at Hicks High School for over thirty years. Melba was a member of Flactor Baptist Church. Some of the things she enjoyed were gardening, cooking for her family, and talking on the phone. If you wanted to know what was happening in the Hicks community, Melba could tell you. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Melba was preceded in death by her parents, Neal Franklin Goodwin and Cassie Loucreasie Kirkpatrick Goodwin; husband, Earl Lee Maddox; son, Robert Earl Maddox; sister, Ida Mavis Martin; brother, Donald Samuel Goodwin; and son-in-law, Jimmy Mack Lukasik.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Sharon Elaine Lukasik and Sherri Earlene Bennett both of Hicks, LA; daughter-in-law, Brenda Maddox of Hicks, LA; grandchildren, Amanda Lee Lukasik; Robert Wayne Maddox; Travis Dale Lukasik and wife Joanna; Tammy Earlene Maddox; Jessica Lane Kough and husband Brian; Kaleb Aaron Bennett; Kameron Cole Bennett; and D'Andre DeWayne Maddox; great-grandchildren, Sophia Lukasik; Eli Lukasik; Avi Lukasik; Harleigh Welch; Gunner Kough; Ryleigh Kough; Brooklyn Bennett; and Brettlyn Bennett; a special cousin/friend, Alva Squyres and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Pallbearers will be Ira DeWayne Martin, Robert Wayne Maddox; Travis Dale Lukasik; Kaleb Aaron Bennett; Kameron Cole Bennett; and Brian James Kough.

Honorary pallbearers will be D'Andre DeWayne Maddox, Woodrow Burns, and Larry Goodwin.

