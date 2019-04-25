Funeral services for Melia Odom James, 90, of Pitkin, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the Marlow Baptist Church in Pitkin, LA. with Rev. Joe Rudisill & Rev. Ryan Perry officiating.
Burial will follow in the Marlow Cemetery in Pitkin, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville.
Visitation will be Friday, April 26, from 5:00 – 10:00 P.M. at the church.
Melia was born on February 11, 1929 in Elizabeth, LA. to her parents, Daniel and Isabella Johnson Odom.
She passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the Rapides Medical Center in Alexandria.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son; David Odom, brothers; Albert Odom, Elbert Odom, Dan Odom, Randal Odom, sisters; Gladys Odom, Gertrude Doyle, Ruby West, Audrey Vidrine, Ethel Eason.
Mrs. James was a native of Elizabeth. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend. She did her best to live by the scripture found in Proverbs 18:24 "A man that hath friends must shew himself friendly." She took great pride in her neighbors and said many times that she wouldn't be where she was if it wasn't for her wonderful neighbors. She was a wonderful Christian example, and a bold witness for Jesus Christ.
Left to cherish her memory is her son; Jeff James (Rene') of Rosepine, LA., daughters; Betty Willis (Roy) of Huntsville, AL., Helen Sinclair (Tommy) of Oakdale, LA., sister; Nell Lincoln (Donald) of Birmingham, AL., 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2019