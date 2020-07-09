Michelle Hoecker

Michelle Marie Hoecker, Passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Leesville, LA. At the age of 52, She was born on March 11, 1968 In Pasadena, CA Michelle attended Woodbridge High School in Woodbridge, VA where she was very active in gymnastics, she excelled in her academics and had impeccable attendance. She graduated from Woodbridge High School in May Of 1986. Upon graduation she attended college with a major in nursing at Sweet Briar College in Sweet Briar, VA. Michelle often volunteered countless hours with patients at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Memphis, TN where she touched the lives of many children. Michelle served proudly and faithfully in the business management industry for 15 years, she was loved by many in the communities in which she served. Michelle had a heart of gold and she would do everything she could to help those that were sick, elderly or in need. Michelle could brighten anyone's day with just a smile and a few words, Michelle enjoyed reading, cooking and the outdoors. Michelle was a very caring and loving mother who loved her family with all her heart, you couldn't ask for a better mother. Michelle was preceded in death by her husband Ronald S. Hoecker; Parents Gary Raymond Roth; and Carol Lee Jiru Hoehn Left to cherish her memory are her stepfather Barry Hoehn of Birmingham, AL ; Son Benjamin Phillips of Minden, LA ; Daughter Isabella Phillips of Leesville, LA, ; James Alford, Stepdaughters ; Linda Alford and Jessica Alford of Bossier City, LA Along with Grandaughters Lillian Miller Of Bossier City, LA and Alyce Alford Of Bossier City, LA and a host of aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. Michelle's family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=home-btn-donate-now.