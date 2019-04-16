Funeral services for Nancy Lundstrom, 86, of New Llano, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville with Rev. Lindsey Burns officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Leesville, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Lundstrom.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 17, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home.
Nancy was born on February 5, 1933 in Pusan, Korea. She passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her residence in New Llano.
Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Milton Lundstrom.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter: Kathleen Lundstrom of Leesville; grandchildren: T.J. McGlothlin of Leesville, Heather McGlothlin Pierce and husband Shawn of Port Barre, LA and Kaci Davis of Toledo bend; great grandchildren: Nathan Pierce, Cameron Pierce, Kylie McGlothlin, Kade McGlothlin and Logan McGlotlin.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the Lundstrom Family at www.labbymemorial.com.
Labby Memorial Funeral Home - Leesville
601 South Fourth Street
Leesville, LA 71446
337-238-1358
Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2019