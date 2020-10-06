Funeral services for Nathaniel "Nathan" Lee Wilson will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Pine Grove Baptist Church, 11806 Hwy. 118 Florien, LA, with Reverends Dennis Bignar and John Lewing officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. A visitation will be held at the church on Monday, October 5th from 5:00 p.m. until the service time on Tuesday.

Nathan was born May 29, 2001 in Alexandria, LA and passed away October 3, 2020 in Hornbeck, LA at the age of 19. He was a 2020 graduate of Florien High School and a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Peason. Nathan enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, mudding, riding his four-wheeler, and tinkering with old, junky trucks. He had recently completed training at Central Louisiana Technical Community College to become a structural welder.

Nathan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Leon & Jean Mothershed and Evon Hext Lee; paternal grandfather, Henry Thomas Wilson Jr.; and uncle, Henry Thomas Wilson III.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Karen Mothershed Lee and father, Russell Lane Wilson,

grandfather, J.W. Lee,

grandmother, Billie Wells Wilson,

sister, Brittney Herbert & husband Albert and Paige Wilson,

brother, Michael Wilson,

niece, Isabella Herbert,

and a host of extended family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Michael Wilson, Daniel Parker, Kirkland Jessup, Matthew Miller, Will Smith, Branen Hendrickson, Brady Sanders, Dustin Lee, Blayne Hershberger, Adam Gwin, Zachary Malmay, Aaron Durr, and Jacob Wilson.



