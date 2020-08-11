1/1
Noel Ray Alexander
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Noel Ray Alexander (Leesville, Louisiana), born in Colbert, Oklahoma, who passed away August 8, 2020, at the age of 79, leaving to mourn family and friends. Please leave a sympathy message to the family on the memorial page of Noel Ray Alexander (www.jeanesfs.com) to pay them a last tribute. You may also light a candle in honor of Noel.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Noel Albert Alexander and Thelma Thomas Alexander; brothers, Earl Alexander and Leon Alexander; and sister, Edna Alexander.
Noel is survived by his wife, Sharyn and his children, Debbie Mango; Donna Hunt and husband Denny; Allen Alexander and wife, Joyce; Timothy Alexander and wife Lisa; Kimberly Condon and husband Tim; and Stephen Alexander and wife, Connie;
sister, Betty Parker of Leesville, LA;
brother, James Alexander of Sun City Center, Florida;
grandchildren, Melissa, Lexi, Abby, Dustin, Courtney, Casey, Robby, Brandon, Timothy, Jensen, David, Tiffany, Joshua, Heather, Layne, Chelsi, Cori, Ashley, and Allison,
great grandchildren, Morgan, Mason, Madison, Landyn, Kylie, Kloe, Dynton, Brody, Everett, Kayleigh, Brandon, Drake, Jaxon, Charleston, and Charlotte,
great-great grandchild, Emerlyn,
a host of surrogate grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Pine Hill Baptist Church Life Center, 128 Pine Hill Road, Leesville, LA from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. On Wednesday, visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of life service at 10:00 a.m. with Bro. Bill Blackmon officiating.
Pallbearers are Dustin Hunt, Casey Hunt, Brandon Ramirez, Robby Ramirez, Lary Alexander, Charles Alexander, Layne Alexander, and David Alexander.

Honorary pallbearers are Patrick Sanders and Joshua Alexander.

Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2020.
