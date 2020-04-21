Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Gay Haymon. View Sign Service Information Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc. 3178 Hwy 190 West Deridder , LA 70634 (337)-463-9996 Send Flowers Obituary

Norman Gay Haymon was the youngest son of 10 children born to Climmie R. and Ella Turner Haymon. He came into the world on February 4, 1921 and went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2020. He was 99 years young.

On March 1, 1941, he married his wonderful wife Irene Nash Haymon. They had three lovely children, Norman Dale, Martha Jane, and Darell Lynn.

Later he enjoyed the most beautiful years with his second wife Ernestine Hicks Pelt Haymon.

Although faced with the challenges of having his entire family pass before him, he was never defeated because of his faith in Christ.

He was a faithful member of the Rosepine UPC and loved receiving the perfect attendance awards and visiting with his pastor, Brother Bankston and his church family.

Fishing and gardening passed the time for Norman and he loved having everyone over for a delicious fish fry or going around sharing his vegetables from his bountiful garden.

He was a bus driver for the Rosepine school district, and cherished all the children he knew during that time.

Norman was a Godfearing man of integrity that will be greatly missed by family, friends and the community.

In his 99 years he touched the lives of many people with his love for Christ.

Thank you to all the caregivers, family and friends for honoring him during his life.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Rosepine UPC in loving memory of Norman G. Haymon.



Those left to cherish his memory are his nephews, Harvey Ray Haymon and Trina of Leesville, LA, Glenon McKee and Margaret of Rosepine, LA, Simon McKee, Jr. and Mary Jo of DeRidder, LA, Gus Haymon and Ann of Ohio; nieces, Dolores Thorn and Gerald of Dallas, TX, Donna Owens of Leesville, LA, Linda Boyd and Bill of Leesville, LA, Gladys Monk of Leesville, LA, Bonnie Cain and Dick of Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wives, Irene Nash Haymon, Ernestine Hicks Pelt Haymon; sons, Norman Dale Haymon, Darell Lynn Haymon; daughter, Martha Haymon; parents, Climmie Ryan and Nancy Ella Turner Haymon; brothers, John Cossett, Herman Cecil, Hardy; sisters, Pearlie Kazor Legg, Mary Ethel Bloodsworth, Hazel Thelma McKee, Velma May Tanner, Esma Nancy Jane Shankle, Ella Marie McKee.



Brother Gary Bankston and Brother Dennis Bjornberg will officiate the private service. Honorary Pallbearers will be Harvey Ray Haymon, Glenon McKee, Simon McKee, Jr., Chili Pelt, Luzon Cryer, Gus Haymon.



Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.







