Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside services for Oliver Lloyd Powell, 76, of Simpson, will be held at 12:30 P.M. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in the Welcome Cemetery in Simpson with Rev. Tully Burns, officiating.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 10:00 A.M until 12:00 P.M at the Simpson First Assembly of God Church in Simpson, LA.



Oliver was born on July 23, 1943 in Leesville, LA to his parents, Oliver and Bertie Rogers Powell in Leesville, LA. He passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at his home.



Oliver is preceded in death by his brothers; Troy Powell and Howard Powell, sister; Verda "Bet" McKinley.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife Darnell Powell of Simpson, LA, son; Aaron Powell of Simpson, LA., daughter; Sandra Wellman, sisters; Bessie Basco of Simpson, LA., Jean Hall of Houston, TX., grandchildren; Dylan Thompson, Jade Myers, Conner Wellman, great grandchildren; Hadleigh Thompson, Kennedy Myers, Kooper Myers.



Words of comfort may be expressed to the Powell Family at



Graveside services for Oliver Lloyd Powell, 76, of Simpson, will be held at 12:30 P.M. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in the Welcome Cemetery in Simpson with Rev. Tully Burns, officiating.Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 10:00 A.M until 12:00 P.M at the Simpson First Assembly of God Church in Simpson, LA.Oliver was born on July 23, 1943 in Leesville, LA to his parents, Oliver and Bertie Rogers Powell in Leesville, LA. He passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at his home.Oliver is preceded in death by his brothers; Troy Powell and Howard Powell, sister; Verda "Bet" McKinley.Left to cherish his memory is his wife Darnell Powell of Simpson, LA, son; Aaron Powell of Simpson, LA., daughter; Sandra Wellman, sisters; Bessie Basco of Simpson, LA., Jean Hall of Houston, TX., grandchildren; Dylan Thompson, Jade Myers, Conner Wellman, great grandchildren; Hadleigh Thompson, Kennedy Myers, Kooper Myers.Words of comfort may be expressed to the Powell Family at www.labbymemorial.com Published in Leesville Daily Leader on Apr. 28, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Leesville Daily Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close