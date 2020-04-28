Graveside services for Oliver Lloyd Powell, 76, of Simpson, will be held at 12:30 P.M. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in the Welcome Cemetery in Simpson with Rev. Tully Burns, officiating.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 10:00 A.M until 12:00 P.M at the Simpson First Assembly of God Church in Simpson, LA.
Oliver was born on July 23, 1943 in Leesville, LA to his parents, Oliver and Bertie Rogers Powell in Leesville, LA. He passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at his home.
Oliver is preceded in death by his brothers; Troy Powell and Howard Powell, sister; Verda "Bet" McKinley.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Darnell Powell of Simpson, LA, son; Aaron Powell of Simpson, LA., daughter; Sandra Wellman, sisters; Bessie Basco of Simpson, LA., Jean Hall of Houston, TX., grandchildren; Dylan Thompson, Jade Myers, Conner Wellman, great grandchildren; Hadleigh Thompson, Kennedy Myers, Kooper Myers.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader on Apr. 28, 2020