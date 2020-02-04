Patsy Pearl Peavy Stanford (Granny Pat), 81, entered peacefully into rest on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in DeRidder, Louisiana. Patsy was born to Robert and Lois (Parker) Peavy on June 11, 1938, in Slagle, Louisiana.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 4:30 PM until 9:00 PM, Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Shady Grove Pentecostal Church, DeRidder, LA, with Rev. Jeff Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Black Jack Cemetery, Pitkin, LA.
Patsy "Granny Pat" worked as a LPN and dental assistant until retirement and granny to all who came to her home. She was a member of the Shady Grove Pentecostal Church.
Left to cherish her memory are one sister Jerry Louise Kunath of Leesville; 5 children, Curtis and Diane Stanford of DeRidder, Stuart and Pauline Stanford of Leesville, Terry and Jim Cheever of DeRidder, Debby and Milton Addison of Starks, Vickie Nelson and the late Ronald Nelson of Sugartown; 16 grandkids; 31 great grandkids, and 2 great-great grand kids.
Preceded in death by her husband Vernis Gale Stanford; parents Robert and Lois Peavy of Leesville; brothers Robert Peavy and Dennis Peavy of Leesville; and sister Margaret DeRamus of Pitkin.
Serving as pallbearers will be Josh Stanford, William Stanford, Jimmy Cheever, Andrew Stanford, Willie Cheever, and Stephen Tipton.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the Stanford Family at www.labbymemorial.com.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader on Feb. 4, 2020