Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula Getz. View Sign

Funeral services for Paula Jean (PJ) Getz, 55, of Runge, Texas, will be held Friday, March 29th at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville, LA. Burial will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Leesville.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 28th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday, March 29th from 8 a.m. until funeral service begins. Chaplain Tim Roberts of Racers for Christ, will officiate.

Paula, the daughter of Horace and Earline King, was born on March 25th, 1963, in Fort Polk, LA. She passed away on Saturday, March 23rd, at her residence in Runge, TX. Throughout her life she enjoyed water skiing, playing softball, fishing, camping and canoeing.

Paula worked many years with the DOTD in Louisiana. In 2009, she moved to Kenedy, TX to pursue a career with the Texas Department of Justice as a corrections officer at the John B. Connally unit. She made many life-long friends during her time in Texas and will be truly missed.

She is preceded in death by her father, Horace H. King.

Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Earline King of Slagle; her son, Joey Getz and wife Melissa of Leesville; sister, Pam Tuneberg and husband Scott of Boyce; granddaughter, Jayden Getz of Leesville; niece Erin Moore and husband Cody of Anacoco; great niece and nephew, Madelyn and Colton Moore of Anacoco; aunts, uncles and cousins in Oklahoma and many extended family and friends in Louisiana and Texas

Words of comfort may be expressed to the Getz Family at Funeral services for Paula Jean (PJ) Getz, 55, of Runge, Texas, will be held Friday, March 29th at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville, LA. Burial will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Leesville.Visitation will be held Thursday, March 28th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday, March 29th from 8 a.m. until funeral service begins. Chaplain Tim Roberts of Racers for Christ, will officiate.Paula, the daughter of Horace and Earline King, was born on March 25th, 1963, in Fort Polk, LA. She passed away on Saturday, March 23rd, at her residence in Runge, TX. Throughout her life she enjoyed water skiing, playing softball, fishing, camping and canoeing.Paula worked many years with the DOTD in Louisiana. In 2009, she moved to Kenedy, TX to pursue a career with the Texas Department of Justice as a corrections officer at the John B. Connally unit. She made many life-long friends during her time in Texas and will be truly missed.She is preceded in death by her father, Horace H. King.Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Earline King of Slagle; her son, Joey Getz and wife Melissa of Leesville; sister, Pam Tuneberg and husband Scott of Boyce; granddaughter, Jayden Getz of Leesville; niece Erin Moore and husband Cody of Anacoco; great niece and nephew, Madelyn and Colton Moore of Anacoco; aunts, uncles and cousins in Oklahoma and many extended family and friends in Louisiana and TexasWords of comfort may be expressed to the Getz Family at www.labbymemorial.com. Funeral Home Labby Memorial Funeral Home - Leesville

601 South Fourth Street

Leesville , LA 71446

337-238-1358 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Leesville Daily Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close