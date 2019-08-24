Private graveside services for Peggy Matero will be 9:00am Wednesday August 28, 2019 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, Texas.
Peggy passed away at her residence in Harker Heights on August 21, 2019. She succumbed to dementia after a long and courageous battle.
Peggy was born March 3, 1941 in Hodge, LA to Luther and Bessie Turner. She spent her childhood in Leesville, LA later graduating from Northwestern University, Natchitoches, LA.
Peggy married her husband, Tony Matero, on December 5, 1970. The resided in Harker Heights area for many years before relocating to Florida for several years. Peggy and Tony moved back to Harker Heights recently, reuniting with family and friends.
Peggy retired in 1966 from The Operations Test Command after thirty-four years of government service.
She excelled as the Chief Technical Editor for the Command.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Tony: brother, Robert Turner of DeRidder, LA and a nice, Leah Moore of Houston.
Arrangement are trusted to Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Killeen, TX.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, 2019