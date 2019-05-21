Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Sue Weldon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Peggy Sue Weldon of Pitkin will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Pitkin with Rev. Larry White officiating. Burial will follow in the Hill Mathis Cemetery in Pitkin under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 22, from 6:00 – 9:00 P.M. and on Thursday, May 23, from 9:00 A.M. until service time in the church.

Peggy was a longtime resident of Pitkin. She was Treasurer and Sunday School Director at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. She was a member of the Quilts of Valor and the Pitkin Peacemakers, and served as Treasurer for the Pitkin Senior Citizen Center. She volunteered many hours at Helping Hands in Leesville. She retired after over 30 years of teaching special education at Hicks and Pitkin High Schools.

Mrs. Weldon was preceded in death by her Husband: John G. Weldon; One Son: Jim Weldon; and A Granddaughter: Shelly Savage.

Left to cherish her Memory is her Son: John C. Weldon (Cynthia) of Pitkin, LA; Two Step Children: Kaye Miller (Bobby) of Pasadena, Texas, and Vern Weldon of Pasadena, Texas; One Brother: Bobby Powell of Texas; Three Sisters: Linda Fosnight (Doug) of Texas, Ella Cairns (Gary) of California, and Betty Fosnight (Ed) of Alabama; Six Grandchildren: Debra Nixon, Dustin Benoit, Katie Minion, Allen Womack, Brinton Miller (Anthony), Lisa Goocher; And a Host of Great Grandchildren.

