Funeral services for Mr. Prentiss R. Dixon, 69, of Anacoco, will he held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in the Holly Grove Methodist Church in Anacoco. Burial will follow in the Holly Grove Cemetery in Anacoco under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28th from 4:00-9:00PM in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, and on Wednesday from 9:00a.m. until service time in the Church. .
Prentiss was born on May 27, 1949 in Leesville. He passed away on May 25, 2019 in the Willis Knighton hospital in Shreveport, LA.
He served his country in the United States Air Force during Vietnam. He also spent time in the United States Coast Guard. He retired from Civil Service at Fort Polk, and then worked for many years until he was able to retire from the Vernon Parish Sheriff Office. He also worked as a Shift Leader for Role Play.
Mr. Dixon is preceded in death by his Parents: William "Orvan" and Gladys "Tommie" McDonald Dixon.
Those left to cherish his memory are his Brothers: Orval D. Dixon of Anacoco, LA, and John D. Dixon and his wife Theresa of Princeton,LA; His Niece: Shelly Dixon Inclan; His Nephew: David W. Dixon; And a host of Extended Family and Friends.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the Dixon Family at www.labbymemorial.com
Published in Leesville Daily Leader from May 28 to June 4, 2019