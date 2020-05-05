Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla McRae "Sippy" Handorf. View Sign Service Information Jeane's Funeral Service 100 E Union St Leesville , LA 71446 (337)-238-1700 Send Flowers Obituary

A social distancing viewing for Priscilla (Sippy) McRae Handorf will be held at Old Anacoco Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 5th from 5:30-6:00 for at risk individuals and from 6:00-8:00 p.m. for the general public. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Self Cemetery located on Highway 111, Leesville, Reverend Kenneth Hodges officiating. The service will be livestreamed through the Jeane Funeral Service Facebook page and may also be viewed at



Sippy was born on September 11, 1943, in Leesville, Louisiana and went home to be with her Lord on May 3rd, 2020. She was a 1962 graduate of Anacoco High School and attended beauty school. She began her career in Shreveport and moved back to Leesville in 1975. She worked in the beauty industry for over 40 years. In her early years, she was a Powder Puff race car driver. She was a member at Old Anacoco Baptist Church and was a faithful worker in the nursery for many years. She was the best MawMaw and very proud of all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and especially weedeating.



Left to cherish her memory are her husband Lloyd G. Handorf, Jr., daughters Donna Eaves of Shreveport and Melinda Newman (husband Ellis) of Natchitoches, and sons Mark (Gaetano) Handorf of Euless, Texas, and Joshua Handorf (wife Shaunna), currently stationed in Germany, 8 grandchildren Tyler (wife Tori) Mitchell, Jordan Mitchell, Austin (wife Sarah) Handorf, Hail Handorf, Jacob Eaves, Abigail Handorf, Kaiya Handorf, Miles Handorf and 3 great-grandchildren Aiden Mitchell, Ruthie Handorf and Timothy Mitchell.



Sisters, Joy E. Fondren of Leesville and Dianne L. Coffman and husband Dr. Cliff of Shreveport and brother William (Bill) McRae and wife Pat of Leesville, along with numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Ethelbert McRae and Edna Ollie Weeks, an infant sister, Patricia McRae, a brother, Donald McRae, a son Michael Handorf, and a son-n-law Timothy Mitchell.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Old Anacoco Baptist Church 2386 East Hawthorne Road, Leesville, LA 71446, Self Cemetery Association 4392 East Hawthorne Road, Leesville, LA 71446 or a .

