Rachel Annette Boyette Lee age 95, of Anacoco, LA and also of Gravel Ridge, AR (Bradley County) died Monday, May 11, 2020 at Leesville, LA. She was born November 14, 1924 a daughter of the late William Clarence Boyette and Ruth Gates Boyette of Hermitage, AR. Mrs. Lee worked for civil service, Fork Polk, LA retiring as the Publications Officer after 29 years in 1999. MawMaw as she was known to many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren loved to garden. She was known for her beautiful flowers and vegetables that she shared with everyone. Mrs. Lee was a member of Landmark Baptist Church in the Gravel Ridge, AR community; however while residing in Anacoco, LA she attended church at Anacoco Baptist Church. She loved her Heavenly Father and all of her family.

Mrs. Lee is preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life William Edgar Lee, two sons; Michael D. Lee and William Randal Lee, a daughter in law; Liang Lee, a granddaughter; Lert Lee, a great grandson; William Taylor "Billy T" Lee, great granddaughter; Emma Ann Pounds, three sisters; Ethel McDiarmid Beach, Mary Sue Bradham, Eva Mae Hollingsworth and one brother; Robert (Buddy) Boyette. She is survived by her son; Billy Joe Lee, Anacoco, LA, daughter; Ann Lee Defever, Anacoco, LA, daughter; Loretta Nale (Billy), Leesville, LA, daughter in law; Bonnie Lee, Anacoco, LA, brother; Gene Boyette (Laverne) Hermitage, AR and God children; Donnie and Marla Beavers, Anacoco, LA. Also left to cherish her memory are grandchildren; Lieb Lee, Elizabeth Lee, Allen Lee (April), Michael Joseph Lee (Stacy), Patrick Lee, Andrew Lee (Trina), Jennifer Pounds Borovetz, Christopher Pounds, Terri Shaw (David), Mickey Nale, Christi Lee Leonard (Tom), Keith Lee (Melissa), Rachel Grigg (Trance), Ashley Lee and God grandchildren; Brian and Kelli Beavers, thirty great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held for Mrs. Lee at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 14 at Gravel Ridge Cemetery, Bro Gene Boyette will officiate at the service. Visitation was from 1:30 to 2:00 p.m. at the cemetery. Burial will be in Gravel Ridge Cemetery by Frazer's Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Andrew Lee, Michael J. Lee, William Lee, Randall Carver, Allen Lee, Chase Lee. Alternate pallbearers will be Riley Josey, Justin Lee and Hunter Lee. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Nale, Douglas Boyette, Jerry Hollingsworth, Mark Hollingsworth, Donald Bradham, Patrick Lee, Mickey Nale, Keith Lee and Chris Pounds.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Landmark Baptist Church, ICO Bro. Don

The address to the cemetery is 165 Bradley 5 N, Gravel Ridge, AR 71647.

