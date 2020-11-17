A graveside service will be held for Ramona Vinson at 2:00 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Stephens Cemetery in Leesville under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. There will be a visitation at Jackson Chapel Church of Christ from 10:00-1:30. The family asks that everyone social distance and wear masks. It is also recommended to bring lawn chairs for seating at the graveside.

Ramona "Busy" Vinson was born in Leesville, LA on February 11, 1930 to Luke and Nina Wilson. Ramona was a proud Pickering High School graduate in the class of 1946. After graduation, Ramona found employment at the Fort Polk PX. This is where she met the love of her life, Paul, while he was purchasing a replacement shave kit. Soon after, Ramona and Paul got married and settled down together in the Pickering/Vernon Parish area.

Ramona had a business-oriented mind, and was the good woman behind her man. Ramona and Paul owned and operated Vinson's Drive-In and Putt Putt Golf, Vinson's Tire Shop, Sinclair Service Station, Conoco Station, Yellow Top Cab Company, Sandman Travel Inn, The Continental Hotel in Temple, TX, Vinson Rentals, and Paul's Truck Stop.

Busy and Paul got married on July 13, 1946, and were happily married for 55 years until Paul's death in 2005.

A family Woman and avid sports fan, Ramona consistently followed her children and grandchildren, supporting them in all their sports endeavors. Busy especially enjoyed watching PHS football, LSU football, and the New Orleans Saints. Fishing, Crochet, and BINGO were a few other activities that Ramona enjoyed. Busy also found amusement doing yard work. She took great pride in her flowers and rose garden. Likewise, Busy loved to cook for her family and friends.

A member of Jackson Chapel Church, Busy was baptized and attended service until a fall placed her in The Woodlands for rehabilitation.

Busy was preceded in death by her parents, Luke and Nina Wilson; husband, Paul; sisters, Ebb Staggs, Doris Brumley and Saundra Brumley; brothers, Jimmy Wilson and Luke Wilson; grandson, Trent Vinson; and great-grandson, Jacob Hinson.

Ramona "Busy" Vinson passed away on November 16, 2020 at the age of 90 years, 9 months, and 5 days. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Amelia (Mac) and Sammy Hinson of Bunkie; three sons and daughters-in-law, Paul (buck) and Annette Vinson, Myron (Bugsy) Vinson, and Robert (Peanut) and Peggy Vinson all of Leesville; grandchildren: Bo Hinson, Kelle Lyles, PD Vinson, Richie Vinson, Nathan Vinson, David Vinson, Tabitha Greene, Wesley Vinson, Casey Vinson, Mandi Furlong, Kristen Fisher, and Austin Vinson. Ramona also leaves 22 great-grandchildren and 7 great great-grandchildren to cherish her memory.

Pallbearers will be Bo Hinson, P.D. Vinson, Richard Vinson, Nathan Vinson, David Vinson, Wesley Vinson, Casey Vinson, and Austin Vinson.

The family would like to thank all of you for your prayers, calls, and expressions of love. A special thanks goes to Byrd Hospital and ICU, Dr. Lord, Dr. Matthew, her special nurses Stephanie, Diane, and Mandy, Jeff Johnson, and the entire staff at The Woodlands.



