Funeral services for Raymond Keith Slaughter will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Hornbeck First Baptist Church with Reverend Wayne Chance officiating. Burial will follow in Self Cemetery in Hornbeck under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. A visitation time for Keith's family and friends will be held on Friday, January 24th at the church from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Keith was born August 28, 1967 in Many, Louisiana and passed away January 21, 2020 in Hornbeck, Louisiana at the age of 52. He was 1985 graduate of Florien High School and was a hard-working man who could do just about anything. For a while, Keith owned TP Tire and Brake in Hornbeck, LA. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all, Keith adored his grandchildren. He truly loved being at their events and supporting them in any way possible. Keith made a lasting impression on so many people, and will be truly missed.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Taft Slaughter and Lucy Dee Slaughter.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Tammy Poston Slaughter of Hornbeck, LA,

sons, Joshua Slaughter of Anacoco, LA and Mark Davis Jr. and wife Kristin of Rosepine, LA,

daughters, Kendra Isgitt and husband Lavon of Hornbeck, LA and Lindsay Sheppard and husband John of Simpson, LA,

sisters, Rita Slaughter and Dean Roshong of Leesville, LA; Tena Funderburk and husband Dave of Elmwood, TN; and Joyce Airhart and husband Johnny of Hornbeck, LA

grandchildren, Tristan Cook, Kyla Isgitt, Creedance Isgitt, Joshua Isgitt, Lexy Herring, Jaxton Slaughter, Weston Slaughter, Hunter Rivers, Dayvie Rivers, Cadman Sheppard, Colston Sheppard, Callyn Sheppard, Caison Sheppard, Eden Davis, and Evie Davis,

great grandchildren, Khali Herring, Brantley Isgitt, and Wyatt Isgitt,

and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Pallbearers will be Delane Bridges, Tom Reeks, Tim Chance, Brady Bell, Daron Chandler, and Glen Poarch.

