Rita Caraballo, 80, of Leesville, LA, passed from this life on Saturday, June 6, 2020.



Rita was a very impressive Woman, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. She enjoyed her coffee, cooking, gardening, walking her dogs, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Rita started every day with coffee, and she often ended her days with a cup coffee. Everyone loved her cooking. Those who helped her in the kitchen were often amazed at her memory, technique, and timing. She was truly a gifted "Chef".



Rita always enjoyed growing a variety of plants. Potted plants adorned the inside and outside of the house. She liked to walk her dogs, off-leash, down airport road. Most of the residents would greet her each time she walked past. Whenever one or several of the grandchildren came to visit, they would enjoy the excursion to airport road walking the dogs. Rita also had at least one or two inside cats.



Rita loved caring for and visiting her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. They brought her great joy and laughter over the years. She also enjoyed visiting her siblings, nephews, and nieces in Germany whenever she had the opportunity. She kept in touch with her nephew Elmar Albert the most. He kept her up-to-date on all of the family members.



Most friends called her Ms. Rita, from the years of service she provided to the residents at the local nursing home. She always treated the Residents with dignity and respect.



Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Daniela Caraballo of Leesville, LA, Doris Sangwin and Jerry of Silsbee, TX, Meline Haley and Harmon of St. Petersburg, FL, Juanita Caraballo of Oviedo, FL; brother, Hubert Müller; sisters, Elvira Fischer and Betty Bauer; grandchildren, Alexis Haley, Lauren Booth and Richard, Dalton Jarrell, Nicole Gremillion and Clint, Matthew Perry and Tori, John Perry and Stormie, Jerry "Bubba" Sangwin and Ashley, Jolene Sangwin; five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Juan Caraballo; brother, Heinrich Müller; sisters, Anna Albert and Margot Wiener.



A private family 'Celebration of Life' will be held, in lieu of a service.



Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.







