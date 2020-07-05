Funeral services for Robert "Bob" Eugene Mills will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Crystal Springs Baptist Church in Anacoco with Reverend Rodney Hicks officiating. Burial will follow in Mitchell Cemetery under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. Visitation will be held at the church from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3rd. Please observe social distancing guidelines and masks are strongly encouraged. Bob's funeral service will be livestreamed on Jeane Funeral Service page on Facebook and will be accessible afterwards as well.
Mr. Mills was born May 5, 1933 in Leakesville, Mississippi and passed away July 1, 2020 in Leesville, Louisiana at the age of 87. He served in the U.S. Army for 30 years. During that time, he served two tours in Vietnam. Bob was an avid hunter, and in his earlier years he enjoyed fishing as well. He looked forward to spending time at his friend's camp in Mississippi hunting and visiting with friends. Bob fed his "critters" that came to his back fence every day. He would buy food for every type of animal that would show up to be fed.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Hardy Pete Mills and Jessye Letha Jones Mills; daughter, Karen Christopulos; son, Robert Mills Jr.; and sisters, Gwendaly King, Kathryn Campbell, Edythe Dickinson, Annette Hancock, Anil Todd, Carolyn Mills, Jacquelyn Crabtree, and Fontaine Mills. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 25 years, Mary Smith Mills of Leesville, LA,
sons, Manfred "Monty" Mills and wife Mary of Lake Charles, LA and Thomas Gillespie Jr. of Leesville, LA,
daughters, Marion Bordelon and husband Mark of Lake Charles, LA and Martina Partin and husband Ronney of Lake Charles, LA,
sister, Arva Schuler of Leakesville, MS, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, and nieces, and best friends, Bill Rounsaville and Derek Smith.
Words of comfort for Bob's family may be posted at www.jeanesfs.com.