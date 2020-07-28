Robert Gerald Miller, better known as Tay Tay was born on October 23, 1962, and passed away the morning of July 27, 2020, at the age of 57. Visitation will take place Tuesday, July 28 at 4:00 pm and the funeral will follow on Wednesday, July 29 at 2:00 pm. Services will be officiated by Reverend George Jeane. Please follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Miller and brother, Michael Miller. He is survived by his mother, Betty Rose Miller; sisters, Karen and husband Robert Molander and Katrina and husband Richard Harmon III; two nephews, Michael Molander and Lil' Rich Harmon IV; one niece, Paige Burns and husband Andrew Burns; and his two favorite great-nieces, Anniston and Scarlett Burns. Pallbearers will be "Lil" Rich Harmon, Roy Jeane, Levi Jarrell, Frank Bonner, Billy "Wild Bill" Craft and Terry Cryer. Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert Molander, Rich Harmon, Micheal Molander, Andrew Burns, Roger Hogan and Gary Smith.

Tay worked as an insulator with Local 112. Tay worked alongside his father traveling and insulating across the country.

Tay spent his free time between Evans and the river: hunting, fishing, and repeating his infamous catchphrases over the years. If you caught him at home you could bet he'd be watching a western or sitting behind the shed listening to his cassettes and records, tending to his garden.



