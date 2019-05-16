On Thursday, May 9, 2019, the Lord called his angel home, Sister Rosie Lee Williams Smith. Rose was born in Natchitoches, Louisiana on Monday, December 12, 1949, to the late Mack O' Williams and Lucille Stephens. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at the Antioch Primitive Baptist Church in Provencal, Louisiana. After marrying Leonard Smith she moved to Leesville, Louisiana, she then united with the New Willow Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. Harrison Fields.
She leaves to cherish her memories three devoted children: Ronald Smith (Monroe, LA), Ryvonne Cheatham, (Beaumont,Texas)and Rynita Smith (Leesville). Five siblings: Raymond Carter, and Donald Ray Buck,Ruby Billups, Monroe, LA., Naomi Moody (Natchitoches, LA), Ruth Smith,(St. Maurice, LA.), Anne Lee Martin (Zwolle, LA). Her two other brothers: Curtis Ray McGaskey, (Houston,Texas), Lamarr W. McGaskey. A godson Oren Wilson.
She also leaves to cherish her pride and joy her six loving and dedicated grandchildren, Steve Robinson, Isaac Cheatham III, Ireonne Cheatham, Israel Cheatham, Isaiah Cheatham, Harmoni Smith.
Also treasuring her memories are a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Service location:New Willow Baptist ~443 Red-town Rd. Leesville, LA. Saturday, May 18, 2019; viewing 9:00 am-10:45am and funeral service at 11:00 AM. Professional services by Heavenly Gates Funeral –Shreveport, Louisiana.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader from May 16 to May 23, 2019