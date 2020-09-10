1/1
Samuel Micale
A visitation for Sam Micale will be held at Jeane's Funeral Service, 100 E. Union St. Leesville, LA, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020. A graveside service will be held in the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Samuel "Sam" Constanzo Micale was born January 12, 1933 in Brochway, Pennsylvania and passed away August 29, 2020 in Leesville, Louisiana at the age of 87. He served in the United States Air Force from January 30, 1950 to June 30, 1970 and part of the Korean War. During that time, he held the job title of TSgt and was a non-commissioned officer in charge of base fuels. Sam retired at Columbus Air Force Base in Columbus, Mississippi and then worked for Huron Road Hospital as a purchasing agent. In 1975, he moved to Leesville, LA and began working at Fort Polk for NAF Contracting as a purchase agent. He continued this job until 1996 and after that Sam worked for a short time at Stage and Merchants and Farmers Bank.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, James C. Micale and Lucy Anne Mucci Scavio Micale; stepfather, Tom Scavio; daughters, Cynthia L. Salvatore and Debra L. McWhirt; and brothers, Frank A. Micale and Anthony F. Micale.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Verla Mae Burleson Micale,
daughters, Sandra K. Lewis of Leesville, LA; Denise L. Waddell of DeRidder, LA; and Anne Marie Micale of Leesville, LA,
brother, James E. Micale of Syracuse, NY,
nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and a host of extended family.
Pallbearers will be Notley M. Lewis II, James R. Lewis, Kyle Waddell, Shane Waddell, Kyle Marker, and Bruce Rains.

Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Sep. 10 to Sep. 17, 2020.
