Sheila Jo Record was born February 19, 1951 and passed away August 7, 2020 at the age of 69. Sheila was a devoted military wife who received numerous civilian organization, military, installation, and unit awards for volunteer service during her husband's service career. She enjoyed the Christmas season, and had a special place in her heart for animals. Sheila cared for dogs from rescue facilities. Her family was the most important thing to her.
Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Julian Thomas Richardson, and Mary Edith Brooks; son, Christopher Lynn Record II; and brother, Larry Thomas Richardson.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Christopher Lynn Record of Leesville, LA,
sons, Sean Thomas Record of Monroe, LA and Aaron Christian of West Valley, UT,
grandchildren, Alyssa, Taylor, Sydney, Sarah, Hannah, and Zephyr,
one great grandchild, Christopher,
and sister, Mary Gayle Richardson of Evansville, IN.
In Sheila's memory, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society
or to an animal rescue facility.
Sheila will be buried in Resthaven Memorial Park in Louisville, Kentucky.