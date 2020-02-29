Sherrie Annette Wiggins passed on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved mother of Phillip Michael Wiggins and William Marshal Hammack Jr. Sister of Julie Yester and Felecia Doyle.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Michael Wiggins, her gracious mother Phyllis Tuttle and her father William Blackburn.
She was a native of Knoxville, TN and lifelong resident of Leesville, LA and lived out her final years near her sons in Ponchatoula, LA.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to make a donation in her name to . Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Feb. 29 to Mar. 7, 2020