Stanley James Hebert, 81, of Leesville, LA, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 26 years, Carol Weeks Hebert of Leesville, LA; sons, Stanley Charles Hebert and Debbie of Merryville, LA, Carl Hebert of Merryville, LA and Corey Melancon and Nicole of Youngsville, LA; daughter, Sylvia Ann Nichols of Merryville, LA; brothers, Don Hebert of Port Arthur, TX, and Dan Hebert and Robyn of Bridge City, TX; sisters, Helen Green and Billy of Dayton, TX and Mary Swearingen and Bob Figy of Nacogdoches, TX; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Carrie Hebert; brother, Robert Hebert; grandson, Dustan Nichols; and the mother of his children, Barbara Hebert.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 5:00 to 9:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA, with a rosary being prayed at 8:00 PM. Visitation will continue at 9:00 AM until time of service at 2:00 PM, Friday, June 7, 2019 also at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Brother George Lee Glass will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Michael Hebert, Quentin Hebert, Richard Hebert, Jeremy James, Travis Nichols, Carl Wayne Hebert, Casey Hebert and C.J. Melancon. Burial will follow at Rosepine Cemetery in Rosepine, LA.

