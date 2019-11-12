Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steffany Sewell Martin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Oh Dear Gussie!!!! At 12:20 Sunday morning November 10, 2019 I gained my wings!!

Memorial services honoring the life of Steffany Sewell Martin will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Southside Baptist Church in Mansfield, LA with Rev. Frankie Mathis officiating. Family will receive friends for visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the church.

Steffany was born December 31, 1980 in Shreveport, LA and entered rest on November 10, 2019 in Mansfield, LA. She was the daughter of Ricky Charles Sewell and Cheri Kay Springer Sewell. Steffany was employed at DeSoto Regional Health System as a Registered Nurse in the ER.

She is preceded in death by Maternal Grandparents, Margaret Ann Springer and Lennis B. Springer; Paternal Grandparents, Wesley Sewell and Evelyn Sewell VanArsdel; Father-In-Law, Melvin Lynn Martin, Sr.

Left to cherish her memory is her Husband, Melvin Lynn Martin, Jr. of Mansfield, LA; Parents, Ricky Charles Sewell and Cheri Kay Sewell of Mansfield, LA; Sons, Levi Sewell Martin and Trevor Lynn Martin of Mansfield, LA; Step-Daughter, Shelby Lynn Martin of Longview, TX; Sister, Brittany Sewell Brandt and husband William of Mansfield, LA; Bonus Sister; Alison Coleman and husband Cotton; Nieces and Nephews, Sunnie Brandt, Tyler Brandt, Will Brandt and Avery Brandt.

Memorials may be made to Central School Corporation in Grand Cane, Louisiana or The Billy Ray Bedsole Cancer Center at DeSoto Regional Hospital in Mansfield, Louisiana.

Oh Dear Gussie!!!! At 12:20 Sunday morning November 10, 2019 I gained my wings!!Memorial services honoring the life of Steffany Sewell Martin will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Southside Baptist Church in Mansfield, LA with Rev. Frankie Mathis officiating. Family will receive friends for visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the church.Steffany was born December 31, 1980 in Shreveport, LA and entered rest on November 10, 2019 in Mansfield, LA. She was the daughter of Ricky Charles Sewell and Cheri Kay Springer Sewell. Steffany was employed at DeSoto Regional Health System as a Registered Nurse in the ER.She is preceded in death by Maternal Grandparents, Margaret Ann Springer and Lennis B. Springer; Paternal Grandparents, Wesley Sewell and Evelyn Sewell VanArsdel; Father-In-Law, Melvin Lynn Martin, Sr.Left to cherish her memory is her Husband, Melvin Lynn Martin, Jr. of Mansfield, LA; Parents, Ricky Charles Sewell and Cheri Kay Sewell of Mansfield, LA; Sons, Levi Sewell Martin and Trevor Lynn Martin of Mansfield, LA; Step-Daughter, Shelby Lynn Martin of Longview, TX; Sister, Brittany Sewell Brandt and husband William of Mansfield, LA; Bonus Sister; Alison Coleman and husband Cotton; Nieces and Nephews, Sunnie Brandt, Tyler Brandt, Will Brandt and Avery Brandt.Memorials may be made to Central School Corporation in Grand Cane, Louisiana or The Billy Ray Bedsole Cancer Center at DeSoto Regional Hospital in Mansfield, Louisiana. Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Leesville Daily Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close