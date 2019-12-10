Susan Bradford Martin, age 67, of Copperas Cove left this world Saturday, November 23, 2019. She fought a very long and painful last years with Multiple Myeloma Cancer. No services were scheduled per her request.
Susan was born in Brooklyn, New York and lived most of her life in Leesville, Louisiana and Texas. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grand children with all her heart. She was married to Stewart Martin (Scooter) from Leesville, La., for 45 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Thresa and Ewing A. Bradford and brother Thomas E. Bradford.
Susan has two sisters, Carolann Bradford Cotlow and Diane Bradford Wyatt both living in Texas.
She truly had the kindest, most loving heart of anyone we have ever known. She will be loved and missed forever. We will never forget you, Susan. Your LEGACY is LOVE.
Scott's Funeral Home of Copperas Cove was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Dec. 10 to Dec. 17, 2019