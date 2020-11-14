1/1
Sylvia Victoria "Vicky" Taylor
Sylvia Victoria "Vicky" Taylor was born September 14, 1953 in Elkton, Maryland and passed away November 13, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana at the age of 67. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, crocheting, and gardening as well as watching Perry Mason and game shows such as Jeopardy. Vicky loved her family and extended family very much.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rayburn Taylor; father, Layman Eugene Saltz; and brother, Tommy Saltz.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Brenda Stoots and husband Steve of Lavista, NE and Amy Medina and husband Oliver of Leesville, LA,
mother, Clara Moses of Sumter, SC,
stepmother, Patty Saltz of Long, SC,
sisters, Fran Gowen and husband Brent of Escondido, CA; Joann Sanford and husband Brian of Wilmington, NC; and Rhonda Kantola and husband Rick,
grandchildren, Taryn Stoots, Riley Stoots, Thomas Medina; Klayton Medina, and Allison Medina,
great grandchildren, Bryant, Ayla, and Mikey Medina,
and a host of extended family and friends.
At a later date, Sylvia's family will plan a memorial service to celebrate her life.

Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2020.
