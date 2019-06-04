Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma Allen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Thelma Nell McClelland Allen were held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Pine Hill Baptist Church. Burial followed in the Welcome Cemetery under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. A visitation time for the family and friends of Mrs. Allen was held at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Mrs. Allen was born on March 27, 1944, in Jasper, TX and passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones on May 31, 2019, at the age of 75. For a while, Mrs. Allen worked in the Leesville Café and then as a receptionist for Alexander's Auto Salvage which is presently Scooter's Auto Salvage. She loved to read her Bible, and we all know she loved the Lord.

Mrs. Allen was preceded in death by her parents, Theo McClelland and Opal McClelland; daughter, Shonda Riffle; son, William Stephens; brothers, Theo McClelland Jr., Henry McClelland, and Velmer "Butch" McClelland; sister, Opal Dean McClelland Arrant; and former husband, Gene Stephens Sr.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Louis G. Allen; children, Thelma Creel of DeRidder, LA; Nancy Green of Gravette, AR; Gene Stephens Jr. of Leesville, LA; Alicia Coker of New Llano, LA; Angie Smith of Moutainburg, AR; and Gentry Allen of Leesville, LA; eighteen grandchildren and a slew of great-grandchildren; and brothers, Otto McClelland and Finnis McClelland both of Texas.

Pallbearers were Larry Alexander, Charlie Alexander, Andrew Allen, Antonio Lam, Meghan Riffle, Nathan Restine, and Mark Dowty.

Words of comfort and encouragement for the family and friends of Mrs. Allen may be left at www.jeanesfs.com.

